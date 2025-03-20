Kerala should focus on iconic tourism destinations, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that the state is a major contributor to the growth of tourism in India, Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday promised total support of the centre to take forward the state’s pioneering initiatives in the tourism sector.

Speaking at a meeting held here to review the progress of tourism projects in the state, Shekhawat said the state should focus on one or two iconic destinations even as it opens new products to boost tourist footfall. State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi were present.

“Kerala contributes immensely to the growth of tourism in India. Kerala’s tourism sector holds huge potential for further growth. This calls for launch of new products especially focusing on beach, ayurveda, wellness, heritage, pilgrim and spiritual tourism. At the same time, the state should focus on one or two iconic destinations to further consolidate its standing as a global destination,” said Shekhawat.

Holding that Kerala will continue to be a major contributor to the country’s tourism growth story, Riyas wanted the centre to clear the state’s proposal for a special package focusing on ayurveda and beach tourism to scale up international and domestic arrivals, which will help increase the country’s foreign earnings.

The centre’s support is important in the global marketing campaigns being carried out by the state as a global destination of diverse attractions, Riyas said.