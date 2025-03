THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With multiple rounds of talks, including at the minister level, failing to yield results, ASHA workers are set to launch an indefinite strike from Thursday.

Representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association had met NHM director Dr Vinay Goyal on Wednesday morning and Health Minister Veena George in the evening.

Despite the government acknowledging the legitimacy of the workers’ demands, there was no progress on key issues, including increasing the monthly honorarium to Rs 21,000 and providing retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh. With no concrete action forthcoming, the ASHA workers rejected both Goyal and Veena’s requests to call off their strike.

S Mini, vice-president of the association, said many members had volunteered for the hunger strike.

“Three ASHAs, selected via a draw of lots, will begin hunger strike at 11am,” she said.

Tripling honorarium not immediately feasible: Minister Veena George

The workers, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the past 38 days, had been hopeful when they were invited for talks with Goyal. However, disappointment set in when the talks failed, leaving many in tears.

Their hopes were briefly revived when Veena invited them for another discussion at the assembly building. However, when that too ended without a resolution, the workers alleged the discussions were merely an attempt to placate them ahead of their hunger strike.

“The government expects ASHA workers, who serve the most marginalised sections of society, to sympathise with its financial constraints. However, we do not believe the state’s coffers are empty. They have funds for other salary hikes and extravagant celebrations, none for us,” said an ASHA representative who attended the discussions.