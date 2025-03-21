ASHA workers launch hunger strike; Oppn boycotts House in solidarity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Further pressurising the government, ASHA workers have initiated a relay hunger strike in front of the Secretariat, marking the 39th day of their ongoing protest.

Representatives from the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association, including state general secretary M A Bindu, state committee member R Sheeja, and Thiruvananthapuram district committee member Thankamani, have volunteered to participate in the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George, who was in Delhi for a pre-scheduled meeting with Cuban government representatives, was unable to meet with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda. Despite efforts made through her office and the resident commissioner of the state in Delhi, the meeting did not take place.

This sparked criticism from ASHA workers, who accused the minister of misleading them by creating the false impression that she was taking urgent steps to address the issue. In response, the minister clarified that she had made another attempt to secure an appointment and that the meeting would occur once the Union minister granted it.

In a show of solidarity, UDF MLAs boycotted the ministers’ response during a discussion on budget grants. Led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the MLAs marched from the Martyrs Column in Palayam to the protest site to express their solidarity with the strike. Satheesan announced the boycott decision, explaining that it was in response to the treasury benches’ attempts to interrupt his speech on the ASHA workers’ issue in the assembly.

“The protest by ASHA workers is reaching a critical point, yet it is being treated with disdain by the ruling party MLAs, including the ministers,” Satheesan said. “Therefore, we have decided to boycott the ministers’ response.”

He also reiterated his demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet with ASHA workers and resolve the issue. Earlier, former KSDMA member and activist K G Thara inaugurated the hunger strike, criticising the government’s indifference to the plight of ASHA workers.

“The government will face criticism for leaving ASHA workers in the rain. They attempted to undermine this protest, which is shameful for any democratic government,” she said.

Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala visited ASHA workers earlier in the day. On Wednesday, the health minister had a failed meeting with ASHA workers.