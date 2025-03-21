Meet the Devis

P G Deepamol, ambulance driver

Lifesaver on wheels

P G Deepamol made history in 2023 as Kerala’s first woman ambulance driver. She took up professional driving to support her family, but it’s also her passion. In 2021, she even completed a solo motorcycle journey from Kottayam to Ladakh.

V J Joshitha, cricketer

Gamechanger

Hailing from a small village in Kalpetta, Wayanad, Joshitha’s cricketing career began early when she was selected for the Kerala Cricket Association’s Krishnagiri Cricket Academy while studying in Class 6. She etched her name in history as the first woman from Kerala to be part of an India U-19 World Cup winning team this year.

Team Ezha

Heritage guardians

Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan, and Ritu Sara Thomas co-founded Ezha, a heritage conservation and architectural design consultancy committed to creating sustainable, culturally rich spaces by reviving traditional knowledge systems. Their work has earned prestigious accolades, including the Unesco Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation (2023), the IIA Kerala State Golden Leaf Award, and the India Design ID Honours 2025.

Usha Nangiar, Koodiyattam artist

Art to heart

Usha P K, better known as Usha Nangiar, is a beacon of Kerala traditional arts. Born into the Kuzhupilli Nambiar family of Mizhavu performers, she specialises in Koodiyattam and Nangiar Koothu. Trained by legends, she has spent decades performing and conducting workshops worldwide.

Sheela Kochouseph, entrepreneur

Sartorial queen

Sheela Kochouseph founded VStar Creations in 1995, starting with ethnic wear and expanding into lifestyle apparel and innerwear. Today, the brand has a significant presence in south India and the Middle East. Sheela started the Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) to guide aspirants.

R N Rejitha, CRMG crane operator

Graceful dexterity

R N Rejitha is an ace CRMG crane operator at Vizhinjam Port. She is part of a nine-member team of women managing these massive cranes for container operations — a first in India. Rejitha is a powerful example of empowerment in the maritime industry.