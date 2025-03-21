Meet the Devis

P G Deepamol, ambulance driver
Lifesaver on wheels
P G Deepamol made history in 2023 as Kerala’s first woman ambulance driver. She took up professional driving to support her family, but it’s also her passion. In 2021, she even completed a solo motorcycle journey from Kottayam to Ladakh.
V J Joshitha, cricketer
Gamechanger
Hailing from a small village in Kalpetta, Wayanad, Joshitha’s cricketing career began early when she was selected for the Kerala Cricket Association’s Krishnagiri Cricket Academy while studying in Class 6. She etched her name in history as the first woman from Kerala to be part of an India U-19 World Cup winning team this year.
Team Ezha
Heritage guardians
Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan, and Ritu Sara Thomas co-founded Ezha, a heritage conservation and architectural design consultancy committed to creating sustainable, culturally rich spaces by reviving traditional knowledge systems. Their work has earned prestigious accolades, including the Unesco Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation (2023), the IIA Kerala State Golden Leaf Award, and the India Design ID Honours 2025.
Usha Nangiar, Koodiyattam artist
Art to heart
Usha P K, better known as Usha Nangiar, is a beacon of Kerala traditional arts. Born into the Kuzhupilli Nambiar family of Mizhavu performers, she specialises in Koodiyattam and Nangiar Koothu. Trained by legends, she has spent decades performing and conducting workshops worldwide.
Sheela Kochouseph, entrepreneur
Sartorial queen
Sheela Kochouseph founded VStar Creations in 1995, starting with ethnic wear and expanding into lifestyle apparel and innerwear. Today, the brand has a significant presence in south India and the Middle East. Sheela started the Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) to guide aspirants.
R N Rejitha, CRMG crane operator
Graceful dexterity
R N Rejitha is an ace CRMG crane operator at Vizhinjam Port. She is part of a nine-member team of women managing these massive cranes for container operations — a first in India. Rejitha is a powerful example of empowerment in the maritime industry.
Poornima Indrajith, actor & designer
Creative couturier
A prominent name in the film industry, Poornima Indrajith ventured into fashion in 2013 with the launch of her couture label Pranaah. Passionate about reviving Kerala handlooms, she blends tradition with modernity. One of her handloom creations stole the spotlight at the recent Oscars.
Sreekumari Ramachandran, author
Write angle
Sreekumari Ramachandran is a bilingual writer with an repertoire of 40 books on diverse subjects. She gained wide recognition for her English translation of ‘Aithihyamala’. She has worked with Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, and heads the Kerala Chapter of Indian Society of Authors.
Latha K, chef
Culinary celebrity
Hailing from a small village in Kozhikode, Latha K’s culinary journey is as remarkable as her flavours. A hotel management graduate, she honed her skills in top restaurants across India and beyond. Now, as master chef at Malabar Cafe, Grand Hyatt Kochi, she preserves and elevates Kerala culinary traditions.
Maya Mohan, educator
Teaching right
Maya Mohan is a distinguished educator and recipient of the National Award for Best Teacher. In 2016, she founded Tattwa Centre of Learning, Kochi, a micro-school dedicated to personalised education and skill development. Earlier, she served as principal of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala.
V P Suhara, social activist and writer
Champion of justice
V P Suhara has dedicated nearly five decades fighting for women’s rights, especially Muslim women’s empowerment in Kerala. She founded NISA in 1997, advocating gender justice. As a writer, Suhara provides a voice for countless women facing systemic oppression.
Sister Roselin Chirayil, founder of Snehatheeram
Angel of mercy
Moved by the suffering of the mentally ill while working in mental health centres and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Sister Roselin founded Snehatheeram Charitable Society in 2002. The organisation rehabilitates individuals by offering a home, medical care, and compassion.
Sudhamma Chandran, forest guide
Bridging worlds
Sudhamma Chandran arrived in Thattekad as a young bride, fearful of the dense forest surrounding her new home. Now, 54 years later, she leads visitors into the same wilderness. A cancer survivor and widow, Sudhamma won the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award in 2023.