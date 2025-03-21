Murders surge as drug mafia grips Thamarassery in Kerala's Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE: The people of Thamarassery, still reeling from the murder of Subaida, who was hacked to death by her drug-addict son Ashiq at Adivaram, have now witnessed yet another brutal crime.

On Tuesday evening, 26-year-old Yasir, reportedly addicted to alcohol and drugs, hacked his 23-year-old wife, Shibila, to death in front of their three-year-old daughter at Kakkad, following a family dispute.

The incident has left the local residents and families in shock.

Adding to the concern, Yasir and Ashiq were friends, raising suspicions of their ties to the drug mafia. A photo of them together has surfaced on social media.

"It's as if a curse has fallen on Thamarassery, with drug-related violence and murders plunging our locality into grief," says Majeed, an Engapuzha resident and paternal uncle of Shibila.

The police and excise officials agree that Thamarassery has become a hotspot for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases and stress that stronger public participation is needed to curb the menace.

The drug mafia's grip on Thamarassery is evident in the continuing violence.

Irshad K K, a local resident, is still facing the wrath of drug gangs after intervening in a mafia-led attack against the family of Mansoor in Ambalamukku in September 2023.

"Mansoor had opposed the drug trade run by Ayyub Kudikkulummaram from a temporary shed near his house. In retaliation, the mafia launched an attack on his family at night. When we tried to stop them, they hacked me too. I had to undergo surgery on my hand at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Though some gang members were arrested, they were later released on bail and attacked my relative’s house again in March 2024," Irshad said.

In response to the growing crisis, panchayat leadership, residents, local organisations, Mahallu committees, and police have launched campaigns to curb drug menace.

"Thamarassery, Kattippara, and Puthuppady panchayats, located near the NH, provide a strategic advantage for drug dealers. The hilly areas, forests, riverbanks, and remote fields are ideal spots for drug trafficking. When teachers reported that schoolchildren were widely using drugs and even acting as drug carriers, we launched an awareness campaign. We divided the region into 10 clusters, visited houses, and even held a mass rally with the support of 15 Mahallu committees.