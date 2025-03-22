96k in 1 hour: ‘L2: Empuraan’ ticket booking sets new record

KOCHI: ‘L2: Empuraan’, the much-awaited Mohanlal-starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has created history even before its release on March 27.

The film set a record for the highest hourly pre-sales ever in Indian cinema with 96,140 tickets sold in the first hour on ‘BookMyShow’ after bookings started at 9am on Friday. This reportedly surpassed the figures of Vijay’s ‘Leo’ (approx 82,000 tickets) and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa-2’ (approx 80,000).

Amid the record-breaking advance bookings, Mohanlal shared a photo with Prithviraj on his social media handles, with the caption ‘Taking off like our advanced bookings!’

As ticket bookings for ‘Empuraan’ went live on Friday morning, ticketing platform BookMyShow’s servers were overwhelmed following unprecedented demand, reportedly leading to technical issues. According to industry sources, the total tickets sold across the country stood at over 2.60 lakh when considering the blocked seats.

‘Empuraan’ — the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX format — is a sequel to the blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’ released in 2019.