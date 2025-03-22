Amid threats, woman hands over drug-addict son to police in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Running out of options, a mother in Elathur, Kozhikode, handed over her own son to police after enduring months of fear and helplessness. Rahul, a known drug addict with an extensive criminal record, was arrested on Friday after his mother, Mini, filed a formal complaint citing threats to the family’s safety.

The situation came to a head when Rahul, under the influence of drugs, repeatedly threatened to kill his mother, grandmother, and even his sister and her family, who currently resides abroad but is expected to visit soon. The threats reportedly intensified after the family refused to meet his monetary demands.

“We tried to guide him and believed when he told us he had changed,” said Mini. “But we were wrong. His addiction worsened, and so did his violent behaviour. We’ve seen him use drugs inside the house and act out of control.”

Mini shared that Rahul’s criminal history is long and alarming, including more than seven cases related to theft, housebreaking, molestation, and even Pocso charges. Police had earlier informed local residents that Rahul will soon be declared a wanted criminal, and a formal notice will be issued in his name due to the severity and number of cases pending against him.