Despite Ranji final show, only four Kerala players make IPL cut

KOCHI: As another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, most cricketers from Kerala will be left watching the show from the sidelines despite the state finishing runners-up in the Ranji Trophy.

Only four players from the state figure in this year’s IPL. Malayali icon Sanju Samson, who leads Rajasthan Royals, was not part of the Kerala team in the Ranji knockouts.

While left-handed batter and Kerala captain Sachin Baby is with Sunrisers Hyderabad, another batter from the Ranji squad Vishnu Vinod, who formerly played for Mumbai Indians, has been picked by Punjab Kings. An eye-catching selection this time is that of Vignesh Puthur, a 23-year-old from Perinthalmanna, who was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in a surprise move.

A left-arm wrist spinner who played for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League, Vignesh was not part of the Ranji squad.

The IPL auctions were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last November. And out of 16 Kerala players in the fray, only three were selected.

“Selecting a player is the franchisee’s decision. The four representations we have is not a small thing. The auctions happened six months ago, before we made the giant strides in the Ranji Trophy,” Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George said. Mohammed Azharuddeen, one of the stars of Kerala’s Ranji campaign, said the real selection does not happen in the auctions but in the knockout stages of major tournaments.

“We get eliminated at the pre-quarter or quarterfinal stages of major tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (national Twenty20 championship). When we put in consistent performances and reach the semifinals or win championships, more people notice the players,” Azhar said.