Four-member team to represent India at Catholicos ordination

KOCHI: A four-member team led by former Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the ordination of Joseph Mor Gregorios as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in Lebanon on March 25. The team includes former Union minister for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam, BJP leader Shone George and Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan.

The team will leave for Lebanon on March 24 morning and will reach Beirut via Dhona by afternoon. The Church has arranged a dinner in honour of the Indian delegation on the same day evening. The team will attend the ordination scheduled to be held at the St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral near the Patriarchal residence at Atchaneh in Lebanon at 4 pm.

The enthronement ceremony will be led by Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II during the Holy Mass.

As former minister of state for external affairs, a delegation of the Lebanon government may hold discussions with V Muraleedharan, however, this has not been confirmed. Muraleedharan will return to India on March 27 while the other team members are scheduled to return on March 28.