Heard about the dinosaur egg omelette in Palakkad’s ‘Dinomukku’?

The entire video is shot in the format of Doordarshan’s classic show Krishi Darshan, which, in ways of its own, lends some familiarity to what is otherwise a very far-fetched idea. Keeping true to the format, we have an AI-made character, Manoharan, narrating his experience of dinosaur farming.

“It is an easy and highly profitable form of agriculture,” he is seen saying, adding, “In a year, we yield around 300 eggs from dinosaurs.” This shot is followed by that of a large pan set up in a marketplace wherein a dinosaur egg omelette is sizzling to perfection.

One more AI-made character shows up — Madhavan. He tells us that “we must provide enough feed and water to dinosaurs. Or else, they will make loud grunts and show signs of stress.” But this warning is, if you will, overwhelmed by shots of candid interactions between people and these creatues, most notably of a dinosaur playing football with kids, and a boy kissing a dinosaur.

The now-lauded video is the brainchild of The Storytellers Union, a group of six aspiring filmmakers hoping to make it big in cinema. Their journey, which began with short films, has since expanded to advertisements, music videos and similar entertainment content. AI is the latest on their anvil.

“We are friends or friends of friends, and we all harboured a dream of working in cinema since our college days. That is how we got into video production. We initially started out as freelancers. Now, we have banded together to form this collective,” says Shine Noushad, one of the co-founders of The Storytellers Union.