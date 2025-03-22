In a novel venture, tribal school in Kerala's Pathanamthitta sets up terrace farming for midday meals

PATHANAMTHITTA: At a time when farmers suffer huge losses due to wildlife menace, a school aimed at uplifting the tribal children near the Sabarimala forests, is experimenting with large-scale terrace farming, one of the several initiatives it has taken towards self-sustenance in the hilly hamlet.
The first-of-its-kind initiative in a school in the state, the idea of terrace farming to produce vegetables for the school's midday meals struck Headmaster Biju Thomas Amboori as there was a lot of space on the rooftop of the two-storey building of the school. Along with teachers-- B Abhilash, K M Subeesh, Asha Nandhan, and Amitha S, he started agricultural work during free hours.
Not merely an educational institution, the Government Tribal School, Attathodu, is also a lifesaver for the children living in poverty and poor social circumstances in their tribal settlements bordering the jungle. A total of 55 pupils from Pre-Primary to 4th standard are studying in the centre of learning, situated around 45 km from Pathanamthitta town.
The school also provides meals thrice a day for the tribal children, mostly facing malnutrition due to the lack of food.
"To shop for groceries for midday meals, we have to travel around one hour to reach the nearby town. Through this initiative, we are providing pesticide-free vegetables for the children in an easily accessible way," he said.
He also said that the children from various tribal communities of the district are extending their helping hand and happily participating in the project.
Terrace farming on govt buildings
As many as 300 pots are being used for the cultivation of tomatoes, brinjal, okra, and green chilli on the rooftop at Government Tribal School, Attathodu.
"Inside the pot, we mix Neem Cake, and Bone Meal, along with the soil. Pseudomonas fertilizer which is being added later helps to keep away bugs. We are depending on drip irrigation to tackle the summer heat. We are setting up the pots in a way that the cultivation can long last at least seven years without much effort," the headmaster said.
Highlighting innovative farming, Biju Thomas said that he would like to promote terrace farming on unused buildings owned by the government. "If the authorities take forward the initiative, we could produce pesticide-free vegetables with the participation of employees," he said.
The teacher also pointed out that the farm produce on the terrace is secured from wild boars, usually straying into the school premises.
After implementing the project, Perunad Gram Panchayat and Ranni Block Panchayat extended their support to the school's farming mission.
Soon the project gained recognition from the agricultural department with Agricultural Deputy Director Mini S Pillai along with Director Meena Mary Mathew and Perunad Krishi Bhavan Agricultural Officer Sreethi visiting the school to evaluate the progress.
"A first-of-its-kind mission started by a school, this noble mission is an inspiration for other schools to take up such farming projects. While recognising their efforts, we urge more schools to come forward with innovative farming projects, a boon for society," Agricultural Deputy Director Mini S Pillai said.