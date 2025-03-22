In a novel venture, tribal school in Kerala's Pathanamthitta sets up terrace farming for midday meals

PATHANAMTHITTA: At a time when farmers suffer huge losses due to wildlife menace, a school aimed at uplifting the tribal children near the Sabarimala forests, is experimenting with large-scale terrace farming, one of the several initiatives it has taken towards self-sustenance in the hilly hamlet.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in a school in the state, the idea of terrace farming to produce vegetables for the school's midday meals struck Headmaster Biju Thomas Amboori as there was a lot of space on the rooftop of the two-storey building of the school. Along with teachers-- B Abhilash, K M Subeesh, Asha Nandhan, and Amitha S, he started agricultural work during free hours.

Not merely an educational institution, the Government Tribal School, Attathodu, is also a lifesaver for the children living in poverty and poor social circumstances in their tribal settlements bordering the jungle. A total of 55 pupils from Pre-Primary to 4th standard are studying in the centre of learning, situated around 45 km from Pathanamthitta town.

The school also provides meals thrice a day for the tribal children, mostly facing malnutrition due to the lack of food.

"To shop for groceries for midday meals, we have to travel around one hour to reach the nearby town. Through this initiative, we are providing pesticide-free vegetables for the children in an easily accessible way," he said.

He also said that the children from various tribal communities of the district are extending their helping hand and happily participating in the project.