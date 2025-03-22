'Meeting against delimitation coincides with AKG's death anniversary': Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the joint action committee meeting on the issue of Lok Sabha constituency delimitation was being held in Chennai coinciding with the 48th death anniversary of CPI(M) stalwart A K Gopalan, popularly known as AKG.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that AKG's struggles to protect constitutional values are part of India's history and his memory will give strength to the ongoing fight to protect the federalism of the country and the rights of the states.

The CM is presently in Chennai for the meeting called by his counterpart M K Stalin against the central government's move to carry out a parliamentary constituency delimitation.

Vijayan had earlier termed the Centre's move as "unilateral" and "hasty."

In his Facebook post, the Kerala CM also recalled AKG's socio-political contributions.

Vijayan said that AKG led the fight against various evil practices, displacement of people and all kinds of denial of rights.

"He strongly spoke in the Lok Sabha against the Emergency that undermined the Constitution and made Parliament a platform for struggle against the erosion of democracy," he said in his post.

Vijayan said that it was AKG's work and organisational capacity that made a place for the Left party in the people's hearts.