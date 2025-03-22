First JAC meet on Delimitation begins under Stalin; BJP calls it "corruption-hiding meeting"

CHENNAI: The first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation commenced here on Saturday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in the chair.

The meeting witnessed the participation of 14 leaders from at least five states and they would deliberate on the 'threat' posed by the Lok Sabha seats delimitation exercise to states with high economic growth and literacy.

The opposition BJP, which staged a black flag protest, slammed Stalin for not convening similar meetings on the Cauvery and Mullaiperiar water-sharing disputes with Karnataka and Kerala, respectively.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan described the meeting as "corruption hiding meeting" by the respective leaders.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "At any cost, we cannot let down our country and our seats to be reduced."

He claimed that South India had always upheld the census regulations and family planning policies, making it a progressive region.

Upon his arrival at the Chennai airport, the Karnataka deputy CM said "Economically and in terms of literacy, we have consistently led the way. We have always protected the national interest, not just our own."