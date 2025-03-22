Theyyam takes centre stage at Ayiravalli temple
Fire has several possibilities: it can express intense emotions, display raw power, serve as a cleansing act and bear witness to events rooted in the soil, the soul, logic, and ancient tales. Its sheer fieriness itself sets a mystic mood.
And when this fire takes centre stage, the dance of the Theyyam assumes divine proportions and the aura is surreal.
Thiruvananthapuram’s Ayiravalli temple premises at Karumom witnessed such a spectacle on March 20 when the Kandanar Kelan and Wayanadan Kulavan Theyyam was staged here as part of the shrine’s annual festival in an event titled ‘Theeyyaatu Mahotsavam’.
Like every Theyyam story, this too has roots running deep into the land’s psyche. It tells of Kelan, who lost his life in a raging fire that consumed the surrounding forest. He was later revived by Wayanadan Kulavan, the son of Shiva, who had been entrusted with the task of collecting an intoxicating drink from the palm trees for the deity. Kulavan brings Kelan back to life and elevates him to the position of a deity.
Rameshan Peruvannan and his team from Payyanur have been staging this Theyyam for generations, and 22 of them told the story to the masses who assembled at the rustic premises of the Ayiravalli temple. This temple itself is known for its unique ritualistic traditions.
The presiding deity is Arjuna, and the Dheevara community, which has been overseeing its management, practices the ‘Kauleya’ (Shaivite) tantric tradition — setting the perfect stage for the performances.
“Our worship system is unique; it’s not about mantras or priests, but rather gestures and austerities. For instance, if the person designated to perform the pooja is unavailable, I can step in, provided I know the proper rituals. So, there is no particular caste or creed that holds significance here,” says Manoj B, president of the shrine management.
It is due to the democratisation of traditions that the temple decided to host Theyyam here. The shrine management partnered with Gotheertham, a community that was formed in 2019 to promote ritual arts.
“Our community wants to promote ritualistic arts across Kerala, and have decided to concentrate on making Theyyam a regional art rather than its current localised nature,” says Navaneeth Bahuleyan, who is part of Gotheertham.
They are committed to retaining the authenticity of Theyyam, which has sometimes been questioned in performances outside its traditional setting. A few years ago, the capital city hosted a Theyyam performance as part of a temple festival, but it was met with skepticism by viewers, who felt it lacked the true essence of “Theyyam from the local kavu.”
“While Theyyam has been performed across the country and even abroad, it’s often staged as a tourist attraction. Many of these performances are carried out by individuals trained in institutions. Theyyam, however, is a tradition passed down through generations. It should be taught and learned from the community,” says Navaneeth.
“For instance,” he continues, “the Wayanadan Kulavan is typically performed by members of the Theeya community. To preserve its authenticity, we invited one such family that prepares Theyyam artists from the Vannan community.”
The team performed after the inaugural ceremony attended by the CPI(M) state secretary and Taliparamba MLA M V Govindan, and music director and composer Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri
Once the ritual began with the Thottampaatu (a song that introduces the plot) and other formalities of the art, the performers fully immersed themselves in the sacred display, which prominently featured fire.
Several pyres were prepared, and the Theyyam performers dove into them, emerging from the flames. The fires were then combined into a single large pyre. The ritual dance continued through the night, with locals gathered in prayerful awe.
“We are committed to popularising this art in every way possible. We plan to organise more such performances in shrines, where Theyyam is traditionally performed,” says Navaneeth.
With this commitment, the temple festival season (from February to May) can expect to see more Theyyam performances in Thiruvananthapuram in the years to come.