Theyyam takes centre stage at Ayiravalli temple

Like every Theyyam story, this too has roots running deep into the land’s psyche. It tells of Kelan, who lost his life in a raging fire that consumed the surrounding forest. He was later revived by Wayanadan Kulavan, the son of Shiva, who had been entrusted with the task of collecting an intoxicating drink from the palm trees for the deity. Kulavan brings Kelan back to life and elevates him to the position of a deity.

Rameshan Peruvannan and his team from Payyanur have been staging this Theyyam for generations, and 22 of them told the story to the masses who assembled at the rustic premises of the Ayiravalli temple. This temple itself is known for its unique ritualistic traditions.

The presiding deity is Arjuna, and the Dheevara community, which has been overseeing its management, practices the ‘Kauleya’ (Shaivite) tantric tradition — setting the perfect stage for the performances.

“Our worship system is unique; it’s not about mantras or priests, but rather gestures and austerities. For instance, if the person designated to perform the pooja is unavailable, I can step in, provided I know the proper rituals. So, there is no particular caste or creed that holds significance here,” says Manoj B, president of the shrine management.