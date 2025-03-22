Tribal arts festival in Kerala turns melting pot of cultures

MANANTHAVADY: Over the past two nights, the Valliyoorkavu temple premises in Mananthavady witnessed an extravagant gathering of tribal artists. Not just from Wayanad district but from different parts of the country. If anything, ‘Gothraparvam-2025’ proved a melting pot of tribal cultures, filled with traditional tribal arts, music, dance, and more.

More than 200 artists participated in the event organised by various tribal organisations on Thursday and Friday.

Tribal dance forms from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala, such as mangalam kali, kolkali, vattakkali, kambalanatti, gaddika, toda dance, kotha dance, Arunachal dance and kaikottikkali enlivened the event.

“Gothraparvam-2025 is the first edition of a national tribal art conclave. And the two-day festival showcasing dance forms is a part of the conclave,” programme coordinator Santhosh V K told TNIE.

The event was organised by a collective of different organisations and trusts, like the Vanavasi Vikas Kendra, Vanavasi Ashramam Life Charitable Trust, Wayanad Paithruka Samrakshana Karma Samithi, and the People’s Action for Educational and Economic Development of Tribal People, working for the welfare of scheduled tribes.