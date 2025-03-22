Tribal arts festival in Kerala turns melting pot of cultures

MANANTHAVADY: Over the past two nights, the Valliyoorkavu temple premises in Mananthavady witnessed an extravagant gathering of tribal artists. Not just from Wayanad district but from different parts of the country. If anything, ‘Gothraparvam-2025’ proved a melting pot of tribal cultures, filled with traditional tribal arts, music, dance, and more.
More than 200 artists participated in the event organised by various tribal organisations on Thursday and Friday.
Tribal dance forms from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala, such as mangalam kali, kolkali, vattakkali, kambalanatti, gaddika, toda dance, kotha dance, Arunachal dance and kaikottikkali enlivened the event.
“Gothraparvam-2025 is the first edition of a national tribal art conclave. And the two-day festival showcasing dance forms is a part of the conclave,” programme coordinator Santhosh V K told TNIE.
The event was organised by a collective of different organisations and trusts, like the Vanavasi Vikas Kendra, Vanavasi Ashramam Life Charitable Trust, Wayanad Paithruka Samrakshana Karma Samithi, and the People’s Action for Educational and Economic Development of Tribal People, working for the welfare of scheduled tribes.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar had inaugurated Gothraparvam on March 9, after which two seminars were conducted as part of the event.
“Gothraparvam aims at the welfare of the tribal community through increased awareness in economic stability, health, and higher education. The tribal community in Wayanad district still suffers from diseases like sickle cell anaemia,” Santhosh said.
The opening day saw art forms like kolkali by the Kurichiya tribe from Kannur and mangalam kali by the Mavilan tribe from Kasaragod. On Friday, the toda dance, kotha dance, and the Arunachal dance were performed by artists representing other states. As many as 11 tribes presented their traditional arts forms over two days.
“One speciality of traditional tribal arts forms is that they are presented by a large group of people. The event featured dance forms presented by 30 members. We want more platforms like Gothraparvam to explore traditional tribal arts forms further. Though there are professional dance troupes, Gothraparvam gave amateur artists a chance to perform,” said Raju, a Paniya tribesman.