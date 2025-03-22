Woman caught with MDMA hidden in body cavity during police search in Kollam

The arrest took place near Sakthikulangara around 7 PM while she was travelling from Karnataka with the MDMA hidden in her car. Earlier, at 5:30 PM, police had spotted her vehicle near the Neendakara bridge, but she failed to stop when signalled.

Officers later intercepted her car near Sakthikulangara and, upon searching the vehicle, discovered the drugs concealed inside.

According to police, the MDMA was intended for distribution among school and college students in Kollam. They also confirmed that the accused had been involved in similar drug cases before.

The operation was led by Kollam City ACP S Sherif. This is the fourth commercial-scale MDMA seizure in the city this month.