Woman caught with MDMA hidden in body cavity during police search in Kollam

KOLLAM: In a joint operation, the City DANSAF team and Sakthikulangara police arrested a 34-year-old woman for possessing around 90 grams of MDMA, with a portion of the drugs found concealed in her body.
The accused, Anila Ravindran, a Perinad native residing in a rented house at Idavattom, was taken into custody on Friday. Police initially seized 50 grams of MDMA from her car. However, during a subsequent medical examination at the district hospital, authorities recovered an additional 40.45 grams from her rectum.
The arrest took place near Sakthikulangara around 7 PM while she was travelling from Karnataka with the MDMA hidden in her car. Earlier, at 5:30 PM, police had spotted her vehicle near the Neendakara bridge, but she failed to stop when signalled.
Officers later intercepted her car near Sakthikulangara and, upon searching the vehicle, discovered the drugs concealed inside.
According to police, the MDMA was intended for distribution among school and college students in Kollam. They also confirmed that the accused had been involved in similar drug cases before.
The operation was led by Kollam City ACP S Sherif. This is the fourth commercial-scale MDMA seizure in the city this month.