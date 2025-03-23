44 tribal families of Kerala's Olakara receive land rights after 75-year-long wait

THRISSUR: Even a hailstorm could not dampen the spirit of the families who gathered at Olakara on Saturday, as their protests and struggles of decades ended with the state government recognising the land rights of tribal families residing there. Revenue Minister K Rajan inaugurated the function held to distribute land deeds to 44 tribal families of Olakara Unnathi in Pananchery panchayat on Saturday.

The families that live in Olakara were first displaced about 75 years ago during the construction of Peechi Dam in the Peechi-Vazhani forest region. Some families settled in Thamaravellachal region in Peechi forests while some moved to Olakara.

Those settled in Thamaravellachal received their forest rights several years ago, but the Olakara residents’ fight for their land rights continued. The tribal families even led protests in front of Thrissur Collectorate demanding land rights and community rights.

When Revenue Minister K Rajan was elected as MLA from Ollur constituency, one of the major interventions he made was to complete the procedures for distribution of land rights for people in Olakara.

“It was definitely a long process, but it finally fetched results. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directly convened meetings to review the process and resolve various legal and technical obstacles that came across while trying to sanction land rights. From former chief secretaries, present chief secretary to former collectors and present collector, officials from different departments worked in coordination to make it a reality,” said Rajan on the sidelines of the land rights distribution ceremony.

“At some point, the strict stand taken by forest department not to give permission became a major problem. The government even thought of transferring forest officials who stood against it. But everything was resolved legally,” he said.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran, chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Women and Child Development director Haritha V Kumar, Renu Raj, district collector Arjun Pandian, and Pananchery panchayat authorities were present at the function. The ceremony began around 3.30pm, but had to be wrapped up soon owing to the outbreak of rain which later turned into a hailstorm.

According to Madhavi, the head of Olakara Unnathi, “All these years, we heard several times that our land rights would be sanctioned. We finally got our rights this time, and it is a huge recognition to us. We are extremely happy.”

Each of 44 families in Olakara received 1.5 acres of land. Minister Rajan said that though housing facilities are yet to be initiated, the state government would provide all support for the same.