At 90, Rajamma’s competitive spirit shows no sign of easing

KOCHI: Age is just a number for Rajamma Bhaskaran Nair, who is living her life to the fullest. Even at 90, the Eloor resident is as competitive as anyone.
The nonagenarian added four more trophies to her collection at the recent ‘Vayojanolsavam 2025’ organised by Eloor municipality.
“I was the oldest among the contestants who attended the sports and cultural events. I competed in drama song, film song, light music and poem recitation. I consider myself very fortunate to have received trophies from minister P Rajeeve. My forte though is aksharasloka,” said a beaming Rajamma, who celebrated her 90th birthday on December 29.
What makes Rajamma unique is that despite entering the 90 club, she continues to enthral music lovers with her voice and wants to participate in as many competitions as possible.
“Hopefully, I can continue winning for another five to six years, though I’m very much thankful to God for keeping me in good health and spirits even at this age. I want to keep myself engaged, not giving rooms for negative thoughts. Preparing for competitions helps me remain sharp,” she said.
While many youngsters would look for excuses to skip competitions, Rajamma takes them very seriously and even prepares for them ardently. More importantly, she has the support of her three children, all now retired from their respective professions. They would take her to competition venues across the state.
“She would memorise the aksharasloka lines by jotting them down several times. Even at the recent ‘Vayojanolsavam’, most of the participants recited from pieces of paper, but mother had memorised all her lines and didn’t need to consult any notes,” said Lathika M P, 64, Rajamma’s youngest daughter who retired from Eda Kochi Cooperative Bank.
Rajamma began to take her talents seriously only after she crossed the age of 60. Ever since, she has been a constant presence in the state’s cultural arena. She has been a member of the ‘Manjummal Aksharasloka Samithi’ and the ‘Changampuzha Cultural Centre’ for the last over 25 years.
Ask her the secret of her health, and she has a ready answer: “My happy family, and the support they give for my passions at this age.”
While Rajamma is asthmatic, her only health issue, it hasn’t troubled her for the last 14 years. “The credit for that goes to my doctors,” she quips.
However, the doctors and her children point out that she sticks to a strict regimen prescribed to her, no matter what. Now Rajamma has another desire – to teach her great grandchildren and other small kids the basics of aksharasloka, an art form that now has few takers.
“Good Malayalam pronunciation skills are key to being good at it. I want to pass on my knowledge to them. Along with my friend Thankam Gopalakrishnan, 84, we’re starting an aksharasloka class this vacation,” she says.