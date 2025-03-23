At 90, Rajamma’s competitive spirit shows no sign of easing

KOCHI: Age is just a number for Rajamma Bhaskaran Nair, who is living her life to the fullest. Even at 90, the Eloor resident is as competitive as anyone.

The nonagenarian added four more trophies to her collection at the recent ‘Vayojanolsavam 2025’ organised by Eloor municipality.

“I was the oldest among the contestants who attended the sports and cultural events. I competed in drama song, film song, light music and poem recitation. I consider myself very fortunate to have received trophies from minister P Rajeeve. My forte though is aksharasloka,” said a beaming Rajamma, who celebrated her 90th birthday on December 29.

What makes Rajamma unique is that despite entering the 90 club, she continues to enthral music lovers with her voice and wants to participate in as many competitions as possible.

“Hopefully, I can continue winning for another five to six years, though I’m very much thankful to God for keeping me in good health and spirits even at this age. I want to keep myself engaged, not giving rooms for negative thoughts. Preparing for competitions helps me remain sharp,” she said.