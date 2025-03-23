Four contenders for Kerala BJP president post; social engineering likely to be party's strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only hours left for the announcement of the state BJP’s new president, four names are in the final list of speculation among party workers. No leaders have any clue about the strategy of the central parliamentary board.

The returning officer for the election, Pralhad Joshi, has been asked to be present in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am on Sunday.

The core committee meeting will be held at 11 am. In the meeting, Joshi will present the central leadership’s proposal. The central leadership has considered many factors, including social engineering, in the process.

Of late, the state BJP is carefully carrying out a social engineering programme in which its main aim is to attract the majority OBC-Ezhava community votes. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the party had successfully infiltrated many red forts in Malabar and south Kerala and increased its vote share. Hence there are chances that the central leadership might stick to its continuing formula.

Of the four frontrunners, K Surendran and Sobha Surendran are from the Ezhava community. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is from the Nair community while M T Ramesh represents the Vellala community.