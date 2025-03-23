Kerala comes out with cost-cutting measures in government offices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to discontinue office attendant and typist posts in offices where the e-office system is in place. Since digital operations have reduced the need for such roles, vacancies in these positions will only be filled if absolutely necessary and that too on a contract basis.

The state government issued these in the new expenditure control orders as part of its financial strengthening measures. The directives are to be implemented immediately as per the order.

Another major decision as per the order is to shut down traditional payment counters for government services.

With online payment facilities now widely available, maintaining these counters is seen as financially unviable. Employees working in these counters will be reassigned to their respective parent departments.

The orders also mandate strict regulations on the use of government vehicles, restrictions on exceeding budget allocations and a reassessment of ongoing projects to discontinue those that are no longer necessary.

Also, departments must redeploy idle drivers and limit expenses for seminars and training programmes.

All department secretaries and heads have been instructed to ensure compliance with the new directives.