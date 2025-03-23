Kerala government to dismiss teachers without K-TET in aided schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has cracked the whip on aided school managers who have appointed teachers without K-TET qualification after the 2019-20 academic year. K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teachers from lower primary to high school level in state schools.

In a recent circular, the Director of General Education (DGE) said teachers appointed without K-TET qualification after July 15, 2021 – the date from which appointments after the 2019-20 academic year are effective – will be removed from service.

“Some aided school managements have appointed teachers without K-TET qualification. On rejection of such appointments, fresh proposals for approval of appointments are submitted by managements from the date of the teachers passing K-TET. Such practices should be curbed,” the DGE said.

The DGE directed education department officers to disqualify managers who appoint teachers without qualification and to remove such teachers from service. Also, those promoted without K-TET will be reverted. Their promotion will be approved only from the date of passing the qualifying exam, the DGE said.