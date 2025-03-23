Kerala's Bevco explores ad route to generate revenue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advertising is more effective when people are relaxed because they are then more likely to believe what ads say, ad gurus aver. If that is true, potential advertisers in Kerala will soon get a mega avenue to advertise their products, where around two lakh people head to every day, looking to lift their dopamine levels.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the state-run monopoly in retail liquor sales, is planning to offer advertisers two options to canvas its customers. One is to publish advertisements on the reverse side of the invoice given to customers at retail outlets. Second is to install LED display walls at outlets.

Bevco has already invited expressions of interest (EoI) from agencies and companies interested in advertising on invoices. The bids will be scrutinised and the winners selected by April. “We have 282 outlets statewide. Together, they generate around 60 lakh invoices a month. The advertisement revenue will help us cover the billing cost or even more,” Bevco’s chairman and managing director Harshita Attaluri told TNIE.