Kerala's Bevco explores ad route to generate revenue
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advertising is more effective when people are relaxed because they are then more likely to believe what ads say, ad gurus aver. If that is true, potential advertisers in Kerala will soon get a mega avenue to advertise their products, where around two lakh people head to every day, looking to lift their dopamine levels.
The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the state-run monopoly in retail liquor sales, is planning to offer advertisers two options to canvas its customers. One is to publish advertisements on the reverse side of the invoice given to customers at retail outlets. Second is to install LED display walls at outlets.
Bevco has already invited expressions of interest (EoI) from agencies and companies interested in advertising on invoices. The bids will be scrutinised and the winners selected by April. “We have 282 outlets statewide. Together, they generate around 60 lakh invoices a month. The advertisement revenue will help us cover the billing cost or even more,” Bevco’s chairman and managing director Harshita Attaluri told TNIE.
The invoice is printed on 55 GSM single-colour thermal paper and its reverse side is offered to advertisers.
“Certain types of advertisements, like those of liquor or other undesirable goods and services, will not be permitted,” Attaluri said.
The corporation is devising the conditions and deliverables for the second option of installing LED display walls at retail outlets.
“The project is in a nascent stage. There will be certain conditions, like free display of corporation’s communication materials including statutory warnings and information for customers. It will be launched at outlets where sufficient space is available,” she said.
Super premium outlets
Bevco’s first super premium outlet, modelled on duty-free shops at airports, will come up at Manorama Junction, Thrissur, next month. Others to be launched in the first phase are at Vyttila and Vadakkekotta Metro Station in Ernakulam and Gokulam Mall in Kozhikode.
“The shops will offer a world class buying experience. Our aim is to open at least one shop in every district,” the Bevco CMD said.