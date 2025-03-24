A lodestone of Kerala’s only Christian dynasty

Any mention of Udayamperoor, a suburb nestled between Poothotta and Tripunithura in Ernakulam, is often accompanied by references to the famous Synod of Diamper — an epoch-making event in 1599 that shaped the region’s church history.
The Synod brought the ancient Nasrani Christians of modern-day Kerala, who trace their origins to St Thomas the Apostle, under the Catholic fold. Led by the Portuguese Archbishop of Goa, Dom Aleixo de Menezes, it passed a series of decrees aimed at purging so-called “un-Christian practices” among the Nasranis while restructuring their centuries-old liturgical traditions and belief systems to align with the Roman Rite.
Reflecting on the event, which took place from June 20 to 26, 1599, Fr Yesudas Pazhampilly, director of PRD, Archdiocese of Verapoly (Latin Catholic Church), says, “The Udayamperoor Synod was held at a time when injustice, superstitions, caste divisions, untouchability, and other social evils were prevalent in Kerala. It was a historic moment that heralded the advent of a ‘New Kerala.’”
Chera connection
While the Synod remains significant, Udayamperoor’s identity extends beyond it. Once accessible via backwaters, the place was known as the “Little Kingdom.” According to Fr Ignatius Payyappilly, who has written a book on its history, the name itself offers insight into its past. The first part, Udayam, is believed to be linked to a ruler named Uthiyan, while ooru means an old settlement.
Sangam literature mentions a ruler named Uthiyan Cherathalan, and since Udayamperoor was within the Chera Kingdom, it is plausible that the Uthiyan in its name refers to this Chera ruler. Naming places after kings was a common tradition.
P Prakash, president of Changampuzha Samskarika Kendra and an etymology enthusiast, supports this theory. “Take Chendamangalam, derived from king Chendan’s name, or Kothamangalam, named after ruler Kotha. Similarly, in Udayamperoor, ooru denotes a settlement, while Udayan refers to a king,” he explains.
Jenee Peter, a faculty member in the Department of History at UC College, Aluva, agrees but adds a caveat. “There is indeed a tradition of naming places after rulers, but no historical or archaeological evidence has been retrieved to confirm this theory,” she notes. Interestingly, Jenee was involved in the scientific clearance and rescue archaeology at the Synodal Church of Udayamperoor during its 2022–23 renovation.
A Christian dynasty
The old church where the Synod was held has been preserved as the Synod Museum. Payas Alummoottil, a retired bank employee from Udayamperoor, shares insights from a souvenir marking the 1500th year of the Synod. “Ptolemy, the ancient Egyptian geographer, referred to Udayamperoor as one of the coastal places, calling it Au Da Perura in his records. Later, the Portuguese renamed it Diamper, which is why the Synod is also known as the Synod of Diamper.”
Over the centuries, Udayamperoor was ruled by the Cheras, the Perumals, Villarvattam Swaroopam, and later, the Cochin and Travancore kingdoms. The church, as indicated by inscriptions on its milestones, is believed to have been the principal place of worship under Villarvattam Swaroopam — considered Kerala’s only Christian dynasty.
“In the past, rulers generally did not publicly disclose their religious affiliations,” Jenee explains. “However, given Udayamperoor’s historical significance and its interactions with the Portuguese, Jews, and Syrian Christians, the idea of a Christian ruler or dynasty has some supporting evidence. More research is needed to validate it.”