Awful season a wake-up call for Kerala Blasters

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC have endured a forgettable Indian Super League season, finishing a disappointing eighth and missing out on the playoffs. A campaign that began with promise unravelled quickly, leaving the team with more losses than wins.

With eight victories, five draws, and eleven defeats, the Blasters also conceded a staggering 37 goals — far from the standards expected of a club that prides itself on passionate fan support and high player investments.

Despite being one of ISL’s most financially backed teams, criticism has poured in from all quarters, questioning both the quality and motivation of the squad. A mid-season coach change, departure of key players, and underwhelming performances from star signings have all contributed to the team’s woes.

The club has plans to revive interest among its loyal fans by bringing in sweeping changes: a “special coach” to be announced soon, bringing in exciting new players, and the introduction of a multi-city format for home games.

Unmet expectations

“What we saw in the beginning was a team struggling to find its footing under a new coach,” former India international and ex-Kerala Blasters midfielder N P Pradeep told TNIE.

“There were high expectations from certain players, but they failed to deliver. The new signings did not click and our home matches became a major letdown. We barely put pressure on opponents and made far too many silly mistakes.”

Consistency, according to Pradeep, is a crucial element missing from the Blasters’ approach. “We need players who are motivated to perform steadily throughout the season.”

Fanbase on the brink of frustration

For a club that has never lifted a major trophy despite being a dominant presence in Indian football, the disappointment runs deep.

Manjappada, the club’s official fan group, has remained loyal for 11 years, but their patience is wearing thin.

The usual electric atmosphere at home games turned into waves of frustration, culminating in large-scale protests inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

“What we need is a champion team,” said a Manjappada representative.

“And that means excellence at every level — management, medical staff, coaching, and players. We don’t want a team that settles for playoffs. We’ve been fed false promises for too long.”