Centre favourable towards AIIMS in Kerala: Prof K V Thomas

KOCHI: Delhi’s Special Representative for Kerala, Prof K V Thomas, has held discussions with the central government regarding the demand for AIIMS in Kerala and has secured a favourable response.
He met with Ankita Mishra Bundela, senior secretary in charge of AIIMS at the Union Ministry of Health in Delhi on March 24 for the discussions.
Kerala House's additional resident commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena was also present. One of the four new AIIMS institutions to be sanctioned by the Centre is expected to be allocated to Kerala.
The state government has proposed Kozhikode as the location for the institute, a statement by Prof Thomas said here.
Before final approval, a team from the Union Health Ministry will visit the proposed site to assess infrastructure availability, road, rail, and air connectivity, as well as proximity to national highways.
The team is expected to visit the location soon after the ongoing Parliament session, according to the Senior Secretary.
The Union Health Ministry has also expressed interest in discussions with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding AIIMS.
Additionally, Prof Thomas stated that central funding has been secured for the Sree Chitra Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, along with the upgradation of three medical colleges.
The colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode will receive financial assistance from the central government, he stated.