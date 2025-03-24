Centre favourable towards AIIMS in Kerala: Prof K V Thomas

KOCHI: Delhi’s Special Representative for Kerala, Prof K V Thomas, has held discussions with the central government regarding the demand for AIIMS in Kerala and has secured a favourable response.

He met with Ankita Mishra Bundela, senior secretary in charge of AIIMS at the Union Ministry of Health in Delhi on March 24 for the discussions.

Kerala House's additional resident commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena was also present. One of the four new AIIMS institutions to be sanctioned by the Centre is expected to be allocated to Kerala.

The state government has proposed Kozhikode as the location for the institute, a statement by Prof Thomas said here.