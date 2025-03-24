CPI leader K E Ismail to chronicle political career in upcoming autobiography

PALAKKAD: Veteran CPI leader K E Ismail is set to document his political journey in an upcoming autobiography. The book, according to Ismail, will provide a candid and reflective account of his decades-long association with the party, capturing both triumphs and trials that have shaped his career.

Speaking to TNIE, Ismail confirmed that he has begun writing the book. “I cannot give you a publishing date at present, but it will come out soon. Obviously, I will be writing all my experiences within and outside the CPI and my life as a CPI comrade for the past seven decades,” he said.

The announcement comes in the wake of his six-month suspension from the CPI. The party’s state executive committee took disciplinary action on Thursday over his recent controversial statements regarding the death of P Raju, former Ernakulam district secretary of the party.

Ismail’s remarks sparked a row when he suggested that certain party leaders had wronged Raju, indirectly validating the concerns raised by Raju’s family. Following this, the CPI’s Ernakulam district committee sought action against Ismail for allegedly attempting to create divisions within the party. The state executive sought an explanation from him, but his response was deemed unsatisfactory, leading to the suspension.

Despite the disciplinary action, Ismail remained steadfast in his loyalty to the party. “I do not want to comment on the party decision. I have lived all my life for this party, and I will live and die as a CPI member,” he said.

A former CPI national executive member, state revenue minister, and Rajya Sabha MP, Ismail has over the years held significant positions in the party. However, he was recently demoted to the status of an invitee in the CPI’s Palakkad district council.

The controversy surrounding Raju’s death has posed a significant challenge for the CPI. Raju’s family had openly criticised the party and opposed any public viewing of his body at the CPI office. They also barred certain party leaders from attending his funeral, accusing them of betrayal. Despite CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and others expressing a desire to attend the funeral, the family remained firm in their stance.

Ismail’s comments on the matter fuelled further internal tensions, leading to allegations that he was tarnishing the party’s image. The state leadership justified its action against him by citing the need to protect the party’s reputation.