Father-son duo invents strong, sustainable substitute for cement

THRISSUR: Though cement is an unavoidable raw material for construction, it is a fact that cement industry alone contributes an estimated 7 to 8 per cent of total carbon emissions. Taking a step towards tackling the issue and meeting sustainable development goals, retired teacher Thomas John V with the assistance of his son John Thomas has come up with an innovative geopolymer that can be used as a substitute for cement in massive constructions.

The product, ‘Alkali-Activated Concrete,’ is manufactured from fly ash (a waste generated from the thermal power plants) and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag, a byproduct during manufacture of iron and steel and often considered as waste.

Thomas John retired as head of the department of civil engineering, Maharaja’s Institute of Polytechnic, Thrissur. It was for his PhD research that he took up the topic of geopolymers.

“While research into developing a geopolymer product is not new in the country, the success rate of inventing an actual product which is tested and practically used is rare. I am looking forward to using this product in structures that need high-strength materials,” Thomas told TNIE.

Compared to cement-based products, the strength of geopolymer usually comes around 15 to 30 MPa while for Alkali Activated Concrete, it ranges from 25 to 75 MPa. “What makes the product unique is its superior durability in marine environment,” added Thomas. For the same reason, geopolymer can be used as a substitute to tetrapods or materials for construction of groynes to offset powerful sea waves hitting the shores.

“When compared to cement concrete, the product is cost-effective. It can be used in massive structures which need high strength. It easily binds with old concrete or other materials, making it easier for application as a repair material as well,” he said.

Thomas’ son John Thomas joined him in research under Young Innovator’s Programme of K-Disc. The duo has turned their house into a research lab with a temporary shaft built for making the product and using it wherever they can.