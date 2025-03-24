Govt trying to undermine Christians in Kerala, alleges Thamarassery diocese

KOZHIKODE: Launching a scathing attack on the state government, the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has accused it of marginalising the Christian community and failing to address critical issues faced by members.

In a strongly worded pastoral letter released ahead of a major rights declaration rally scheduled for April 5 at the Muthalakulam ground, the diocese outlined a series of grievances and alleged systemic neglect by authorities.

The letter lists ten key issues that the diocese said represent an ongoing crisis within the Christian community. Chief among the concerns is the allegation that the government is deliberately attempting to undermine and weaken the Christian community in the state.

A major point of contention is the delay in releasing the findings of the J B Koshy Commission, which was commissioned in 2023 to study the socio-economic challenges faced by the Christian community. The diocese accused the government of deliberately withholding the report to avoid addressing the concerns highlighted in it.

The pastoral letter further criticised the government’s approach to minority scholarships, stating that eligible Christian students are being unfairly denied access to these benefits.

The diocese also expressed discontent with the state’s handling of the worsening human-wildlife conflict. It argued that the government has failed to adopt scientific measures to mitigate wildlife attacks, leaving farmers vulnerable and without adequate compensation or support. The pastoral letter, seen as a prelude to the upcoming rally, signals growing discontent within the community and is expected to intensify discussions on minority rights and government accountability in the lead-up to the event.