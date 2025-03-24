Kerala government to roll out mega anti-drugs campaign in April

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will convene a mega meeting of various stakeholders on March 39 to prepare a detailed action to curb drug abuse, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The meeting will be attended by subject experts, leaders of youth and student outfits, office bearers of cinema, cultural and media organizations and, representatives of teachers and PTA associations, the CM added while addressing a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to initiate a campaign against drugs.
The CM said the government will coordinate with the public and various departments to shape up a strong campaign against drugs. "By merging various ongoing campaigns, a strong anti-drug campaign will be initiated in April."
The CM added that the Chief Secretary will form a committee comprising heads of various government departments to prepare a blueprint of an anti-drug action plan.
During the meeting, the CM suggested starting an anti-drugs campaign among students from the Lower Primary class onwards.
To attract students to sports, more programmes should be organized. Measures should be taken to ensure that hostels and other public spaces remain drug-free. The enforcement activities of police and excise departments should be intensified, he said.
The CM further instructed the local self-government department to take measures to close down shops selling narcotics. The sniffer dogs should be increasingly used to detect drugs and sophisticated drug-detecting equipment should be purchased, he said.
The meeting also decided to liaise with police officers of other states if required to combat drug trafficking. The screening will be strengthened in seaports, airports and railway stations. Measures to curb online sale of drugs will be taken.