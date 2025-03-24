TN cops reach Pathanamthitta seeking info on Kovai woman missing since 2014

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID has expanded its investigation to Pathanamthitta to locate Dharini, a young woman from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, who went missing 11 years ago. Dharini, a graduate in computer engineering, was last reported travelling from Chengannur to the Pathanamthitta district stadium on February 27, 2015.

According to the police, Dharini, who often travels alone is interested in visiting places of worship. A distinguishing feature of the woman is the presence of a wart on her right cheekbone.

As per police, the woman was 38-years-old at the time she went missing. She got married to Suresh Kumar in 2005 and moved to Connecticut in the United States with her husband. But later she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after which she had gone missing twice while staying abroad. Following this, the couple got divorced in 2014 and she returned to Coimbatore in August 2014.

Her family then took her to a Siddha practitioner, Senthil Kumar of Kovaipudur in Coimbatore city, in September 2014 for treatment and the woman stayed at the Siddha practitioner’s place from September 4 to 14. The next day, she moved to her home at Karumathampatti. However, on September 17, 2014, she went to Chenniyandavar temple at Karumathampatti and did not return home.

Before her disappearance, Dharini resided in Tiruppur, Avinashi, Coimbatore and Karumathampatti.

She was previously active on social media platforms and maintained multiple email accounts. However, investigators believe she has deleted her accounts and ceased all online activity after arriving in Pathanamthitta.

The Crime Branch CID, in collaboration with the Pathanamthitta district police, is actively searching for the woman.

A reward has been announced for anyone providing credible information about her whereabouts. People with any information are urged to contact the Coimbatore City Crime Branch CID department.