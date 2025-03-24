Unveiling village serenity: Happiness Park in Thiruvalla set to open in April first week

PATHANAMTHITTA: Community bonding in Peringara village is soon to be redefined as authorities are set to open 'Happiness Park', on the roadside of the picturesque Vellore-Mundakom area near Tiruvalla, by the first week of April.

This thoughtfully designed park, surrounded by the soothing hues of paddy fields on one side and the canal on the other, offers an idyllic retreat for residents and visitors alike.

Besides offering a lively space in the evenings, the park also has facilities to cater to fitness enthusiasts. A winding pathway lined with benches invites one to sit back and absorb the rural vistas, while gymnasium equipment allows people to engage in physical activities. Eateries have also been set up within the premises.

"A boating facility along the canal is under consideration, which is expected to enhance the park's charm further," said Peringara grama panchayat president Abraham Thomas.

Adding to the park's aesthetic appeal, 20 tall saplings will soon find a home around the seating areas, providing shade and reinforcing the panchayat's commitment to environmental preservation.

"Sculptures and handicrafts made from waste materials will be installed here, reminding visitors of the beauty of sustainability," he said.

To ensure that the park is as dynamic as it is tranquil, designated selfie points will be created, and space will be made available for celebrations and cultural events. From birthday parties to art exhibitions, the park aims to become a hub for social and creative expression. The concept of "Happiness Day," to be observed monthly, is poised to infuse a sense of collective joy and community spirit.