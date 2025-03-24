VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi performs India's first wireless arthroscopy

KOCHI: VPS Lakeshore Hospital has become the first hospital in India to successfully perform a wireless arthroscopy, a minimally invasive procedure used to diagnose and treat joint conditions through a small camera inserted into the joint.

Dr. George Jacob, Consultant, Orthopaedics at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, led the procedure on a 58-year-old woman, successfully performing a medial meniscus root repair using this state-of-the-art technology. “Wireless arthroscopy is a game changer. It enhances manoeuvrability in the operative field, reduces contamination risks, and improves overall ergonomics for surgeons,” said Dr George.

Traditional arthroscopy relies on a wired camera and light source connections to transmit visuals, whereas wireless arthroscopy eliminates cables, providing greater manoeuvrability and overall improved sterility. The advancement in orthopaedic surgery enhances surgical ergonomics, hospital efficiency, and patient safety.

“Adopting wireless arthroscopy is a major step forward in medical technology. We remain dedicated to bringing cutting-edge advancements to our patients, ensuring the highest standards of care," said SK Abdulla, the managing director of the hospital.