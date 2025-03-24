Woman IB officer found dead on railway track in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead on a railway track at Chakka in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. The deceased is Megha Madhusoodhanan, 25, who worked in the immigration wing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. She is a native of Athirumkal, Pathanamthitta, and had moved to the city eight months ago for her job.

The body was found around 9.30am on the railway tracks between Pettah and Chakka, shortly after she had completed her shift at the airport and left around 7 am. According to the loco pilot of the Pune-Kanyakumari Express, she was standing on the tracks when the train hit her. A local resident also reported seeing her walking on the tracks before the incident.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) alerted the Pettah police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest suicide, though further inquiries are ongoing.

Megha, a forensic science graduate, was known to be quiet and reserved, according to her relatives, who said they had not noticed any unusual behaviour. The body has been moved to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination and will be handed over to her family.

Megha is survived by her father, Madhusoodhanan, a retired ITI principal, and mother, Nisha Chandran, a government employee.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)