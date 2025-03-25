Family demands probe into circumstances leading to IB officer's death in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The kin of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Megha Madhusudhanan, 24, who was found dead near a railway track in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, have demanded a comprehensive investigation to “reveal the circumstances surrounding her death”.

Her father, Madhusudhanan, a retired teacher, has filed a complaint with the IB and the police, alleging foul play in the incident. Claiming discrepancies in the official version of events, he said there was no railway track on Megha’s regular route from office to her residence, which raises suspicion over her death.

“My daughter had said that she was going to her residence after her shift ended at 7am. She also said she had to buy something for next day’s breakfast. Later, at 10am, I received the information that there had been a train accident. That’s when I grew suspicious,” Madhusudhanan said.

Belonging to Karakkakuzhi, Athirumkal, in Pathanamthitta district, Megha was found dead at Chakka around 9.30am on Monday. The mobile phone she was carrying was found broken. The young IB officer had been posted with the emigration section at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Madhusudhanan said if she had to go to the distant railway track, someone must have called her at that time.

“She changed her route after saying she was going to her room. I heard on TV channels that she was talking on the phone when the train hit her. We need to check her mobile phone and find out if anything unusual has happened before her death,” he said.

Megha was the only daughter of Madhusudhanan and Nisha, a collectorate employee. Her last rites were held at their residence on Tuesday. According to the family, Megha had been in a relationship with a colleague, also an IB officer, and had spoken about her plans to marry him.

However, when the colleague withdrew from the relationship, Megha was reportedly upset for days, leading to her extreme action.

The relatives said there should be a probe to find whether the suspected suicide was caused by her colleague’s withdrawal from the relationship. “We want to know the truth behind her death. The investigation should reveal the circumstances surrounding her death and whether there was any foul play involved,” said Megha’s uncle, Biju.