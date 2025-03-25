Flights of fancy

The sound was different, unlike the usual rumble that usually cuts across the air as aircraft buzz past near her home, near the landing area of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. This one seemed heavier, loaded.

Anamika G S, who was dozing off, got stirred. She quickly grabbed her camera, darted out into the open, and began clicking the American National Air Cargo 747, which rarely stops over at the airport for refuelling.

Unable to manage good pictures due to poor light, she went to bed determined to wake up early to catch the flight in action before heading to St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, where she is a Class XII student. The picture she took the next morning is now one of her prized possessions. It speaks of her passion for planespotting.

“I was drawn to the hobby while I was a toddler. There would be hardly anyone who hasn’t done it, running out to gaze at aircraft flying over their homes. Children especially love it,” Anamika smiles.

“My home being near the airport was an incentive. And so was my father’s (Gopakumar Mathrika) interest in photography and association with the Plane Spotters Kerala (PSK) collective.”

Anamika is now PSK’s youngest and only female member. The group was formed in 2000 and has members that include professional flyers as well as hobbyists.

Anamika began clicking pictures of the aircraft on a mobile phone when she was around five or six but started serious photography only during the pandemic, when she began using a Nikon camera to capture the charm of the flying machines.

“It was surreal. To me, just watching them was exciting. The thrill it gives me is inexplicable,” she says.

“Planespotting has become an integral part of me. So much so that I can identify the flights just by their sound now.”