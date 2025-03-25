No celebrations causing disruption on final day of exams: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools should not allow celebrations that could lead to conflicts on the final day of annual examinations, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. Teachers must be particularly vigilant in that regard, he said.

Processions involving vehicles within school premises are to be prohibited and police presence should be ensured if necessary. The minister conveyed these directives during the regional meetings of education officers. Sivankutty convened virtual meetings of the northern and southern education regions to discuss various matters, including anti-drugs awareness campaigns, comprehensive quality education scheme, implementation of minimum marks for Class 8 students, vacation-time teacher training, and the distribution of textbooks.

Raising awareness among students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and blocking their access to intoxicants have become urgent priorities.

The minister announced that the education department will introduce and implement more initiatives addressing this issue.

Regarding the implementation of subject minimum marks in Class 8, the government has approved a revised evaluation methodology.

Support systems will be provided during vacation periods to enhance students’ academic quality and assist in their promotion to the next class. The distribution of textbooks for the 2025-26 academic year will be inaugurated by the chief minister in the second week of April.