Ordination of Jacobite Church Catholicos on March 25

KOCHI: A seven-member official delegation of the state government, led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, arrived at the Beirut International Airport in Lebanon on Monday to attend the ordination of Joseph Mor Gregorios as Catholicos of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.

MLAs Anoop Jacob, E T Taison, Eldose P Kunnapillil, Job Maichil, P V Sreenijin, and principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish are also part of the delegation, which was received by Mor Clemis Daniel Kourieh, Archbishop of Beirut, and Ayub Mor Silvanios, Metropolitan of the Knanaya archdiocese of the Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch.

The ordination ceremony will be held at the St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral, adjacent to the Patriarchal Palace in Achane, Lebanon, on Tuesday at 4 pm (7:30 pm IST).

Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, will preside over the ceremony. Metropolitans of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, as well as metropolitans of the Jacobite Church and prelates and metropolitans of other churches will also officiate.