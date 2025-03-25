Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as president of BJP's Kerala unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took over as the state president of BJP on Monday. In an apparent indication of his focus on the party’s future in Kerala, Chandrasekhar said what the people need is not the ‘nokkukooli Kerala’, but a prosperous, industrious and investment-friendly one which provides opportunities to the youth.

“This message should reach every house in the state. Kerala should become developed so that the people will also prosper. For that, an NDA-BJP government should be in power in the state. My task is to bring an NDA-BJP government to power in Kerala. I will retreat only after accomplishing this. I will be with the people all the time. The BJP should have political success in the state,” Chandrasekhar said in his first address to party leaders and workers after taking charge as state president in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also invoked Sree Narayana Guru’s verse, ‘Become enlightened through education, strengthened through organisation, and prosperous through hard work’.

Rajeev highlights need for state’s development

Opening a new political front against the ruling Left, the businessman-turned-politician said Kerala lags behind compared to other southern states. “Why is Kerala not attracting investment? The youth go to other states looking for opportunities. The people have lost belief in politics. Change is the need of the hour. Kerala’s current state of affairs is similar to the national situation in 2014 when Narendra Modi came to power for the first time. In 2014, India was in economic distress. The global changes currently happening are favourable to the nation,” he said.