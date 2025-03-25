‘Vazhagramam’ digging in to secure country’s banana heritage

KOCHI: In this age of rapid urbanisation — with its penchant for change and a shift from the past — it takes a village to nurture and protect a prized heritage.
Picture a village built on the passion of nearly 17,000 enthusiasts of the banana and its starchier cousin, the plantain. Their collective love for the humble fruits has blossomed into a living library, boasting hundreds of varieties – a genetic trove that even university research wings would find hard to match. Founded by the charismatic ‘Vazha Chettan’ (Banana Brother), this lush community, which exists solely in the digital space, is on a mission is to cultivate a banana revolution in Kerala.
Vinod S of Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, began ‘Vazhagramam’ several years ago. The Facebook group now has members worldwide, with a strong core in Kerala. It has ignited a fervent passion for banana cultivation, emphasising the crucial need to conserve local varieties prized for their therapeutic and unique properties.
“I began banana farming at the age of 12. Initially, I was driven by a desire to conserve and learn more about this fascinating fruit. My search for ‘Chingan’ variety, known for its curative properties, including remedies for chicken pox, sparked a deeper interest. As I delved deeper, I discovered that there are numerous varieties of banana, each with unique qualities,” Vinod recalls.
Today, he cultivates over 600 varieties of banana on his four-acre farm. The motivation behind the group was to promote sharing of knowledge and the cultivation of the fruit in every village. “The group has now expanded beyond Kerala and India, but most transactions still take place among members in the state. Group members share ideas, knowledge, and plant suckers frequently,” he says.
Call for documenting banana varieties
“Moreover, the collective has played a crucial role in identifying and preserving banana varieties that were on the verge of extinction,” Vinod adds.
He points out that Thiruvanthapuram and Kanyakumari districts used to be major banana cultivation regions where a variety called ‘Thiruvanathapuram’ once thrived.
“Vazhagramam is a vibrant community of enthusiasts passionate about bananas,” says Nishanth M K, a banana farmer from Wayanad who cultivates over 300 varieties on his farm. “In Kerala, we’re familiar with only a handful of varieties, but there are hundreds more that are not only delicious but also nutritious and offer health benefits.”
Citing the example of ‘Grantha Pacha,’ which was on the verge of extinction, Nishanth highlights the importance of preserving rare varieties. Another variety, ‘Karinkadali,’ found in the Pathanamthitta region, is believed to have medicinal properties beneficial for children.
Nishanth emphasises the need for future endeavours, including creating a comprehensive database and documenting the various banana varieties. “While we’re a social collective, we haven’t yet conducted scientific research,” he notes. The group often meets at seed festivals, although offline meetings are rare.
“Diversity and variety are the cornerstones of a healthy ecosystem,” he stresses. “Bananas, with their short life cycle, offer a nutritious and economical food source, making them an ideal crop for sustainable development.”
The collective’s efforts take on a larger significance in the face of diseases threatening the very existence of banana varieties. The Panama disease, which ravaged plantations in the mid-20th century, nearly wiped out the Gros Michel banana, a global favourite. Farmers subsequently shifted to the Cavendish, which now accounts for 97% of global exports, due to its resistance to Fusarium wilt.
However, a new and highly virulent strain, Tropical Race 4 (TR4), now poses a significant threat to Cavendish and other local varieties, which are a staple for millions. This outbreak starkly exposes the vulnerability of relying on a single export variety grown in monoculture, putting global banana availability at risk.
According to the National Horticulture Board (NHB), banana originated in the humid tropical regions of Southeast Asia, with India being one of its primary centres of origin. The modern edible varieties have evolved from two species -- Musa acuminata and Musa balbisiana -- and their natural hybrids, which were first found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia.
Globally, banana production is estimated to be around 86 million tonnes per annum. India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, accounting for an annual output of approximately 14.2 million tonnes.