‘Vazhagramam’ digging in to secure country’s banana heritage

KOCHI: In this age of rapid urbanisation — with its penchant for change and a shift from the past — it takes a village to nurture and protect a prized heritage.

Picture a village built on the passion of nearly 17,000 enthusiasts of the banana and its starchier cousin, the plantain. Their collective love for the humble fruits has blossomed into a living library, boasting hundreds of varieties – a genetic trove that even university research wings would find hard to match. Founded by the charismatic ‘Vazha Chettan’ (Banana Brother), this lush community, which exists solely in the digital space, is on a mission is to cultivate a banana revolution in Kerala.

Vinod S of Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, began ‘Vazhagramam’ several years ago. The Facebook group now has members worldwide, with a strong core in Kerala. It has ignited a fervent passion for banana cultivation, emphasising the crucial need to conserve local varieties prized for their therapeutic and unique properties.

“I began banana farming at the age of 12. Initially, I was driven by a desire to conserve and learn more about this fascinating fruit. My search for ‘Chingan’ variety, known for its curative properties, including remedies for chicken pox, sparked a deeper interest. As I delved deeper, I discovered that there are numerous varieties of banana, each with unique qualities,” Vinod recalls.

Today, he cultivates over 600 varieties of banana on his four-acre farm. The motivation behind the group was to promote sharing of knowledge and the cultivation of the fruit in every village. “The group has now expanded beyond Kerala and India, but most transactions still take place among members in the state. Group members share ideas, knowledge, and plant suckers frequently,” he says.

Call for documenting banana varieties

“Moreover, the collective has played a crucial role in identifying and preserving banana varieties that were on the verge of extinction,” Vinod adds.

He points out that Thiruvanthapuram and Kanyakumari districts used to be major banana cultivation regions where a variety called ‘Thiruvanathapuram’ once thrived.

“Vazhagramam is a vibrant community of enthusiasts passionate about bananas,” says Nishanth M K, a banana farmer from Wayanad who cultivates over 300 varieties on his farm. “In Kerala, we’re familiar with only a handful of varieties, but there are hundreds more that are not only delicious but also nutritious and offer health benefits.”