Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I to lead Jacobite Church

KOCHI: Keeping with the ancient traditions of the Syrian Orthodox Church, Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios was anointed the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church by Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the All Syrian Orthodox Church, on Tuesday. Elevated to the second highest position in the Jacobite Church following the traditions of the Church of Antioch, he will henceforth be known as Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I.

The ceremony was held at the St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Cathedral, adjacent to the Patriarchal Palace in Achane, 20 km from the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Mor Aphrem II presided over the ordination service, which began at 5 pm Lebanese time (8.30 pm Indian time).

As per the Jacobite Church, the ceremony that followed as per the ancient traditions was a declaration of the Church’s unwavering faith in the Holy See of Antioch. The elevation of Joseph Mor Gregorios comes at a critical juncture for the Jacobite Church which had lost a strong leader with the passing of Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I.

The service, which was attended by metropolitans, priests and church representatives of the entire Syrian Orthodox Church, lasted two hours. Kuriakose Mor Theophilos, chairman of the media cell of the Church said, the ordination ceremony began with the evening prayers at the church which was consecrated on Monday.

Following the evening prayers, the Patriarch accepted the ‘Shalmosa’ (covenant) which is a declaration of devotion, respect and submission to the Holy See of Antioch and Patriarch. The Patriarch then handed over the ‘Susthathikon’ of the letter of authority to Mor Gregorios.