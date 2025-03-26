Breaking barriers: Women bouncers shatter stereotypes in Kerala's male-dominated security industry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wearing a close-fitting black T-shirt and jeans, she walked confidently before superstar Mohanlal, clearing the path for him by efficiently managing the crowd.

Her tough looks and commanding gestures made her stand out among the male watch-and-ward staff escorting the actor when he attended a function in Kochi recently.

She is Anu Kunjumon, one of several women who are now breaking gender stereotypes by entering the long-standing, male-dominated profession of bouncers.

Bouncers are professional security personnel deployed to manage crowds during mass events, escort celebrities, provide personal security to those facing threats, handle party spoilers during DJ parties, and deal with troublemakers at pubs and bars.

Like Kunjumon, several women who are confident in their physical fitness and mental strength are now working as bouncers, a relatively new and unconventional profession in Kerala.

If anyone asks what made her choose a profession that women do not typically take up, Kunjumon would say that she has always liked to command people and earn their respect.

The 37-year-old would also say that she has always wanted to be mentally strong and physically powerful in life.

"I am a person who grew up fighting all kinds of challenges in my life. I had to strive to look after my mother and sister and to live a dignified life in society. But I overcame everything with my mental strength," she told PTI.