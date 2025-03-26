ED clean chit to BJP in Kodakara hawala case in Kerala

Former BJP office secretary Thiroor Satheesh had previously claimed that illicit funds had been delivered to the party office, prompting the Kerala Police to conduct further investigation. The police’s chargesheet, filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Irinjalakuda in July 2021, stated that the looted money was indeed intended for the BJP’s campaign, citing multiple statements and gathered evidence.

According to the ED, Rs 3.5 crore, which Dharmaraj — the key figure in the case — entrusted to his driver Shamjeer for a property purchase in Alappuzha, was stolen at Kodakara flyover. Dharmaraj provided documents substantiating the source of the money.

In addition to the stolen amount identified by the police, the ED seized Rs 3 lakh in cash and assets worth Rs 8 lakh belonging to him. The agency emphasised that its probe was limited to money laundering transactions following the heist.

Despite Opposition allegations against former BJP state president K Surendran, neither the police nor the ED found evidence implicating him in the case so far.

The ED’s findings have reignited political debates in Kerala, with Opposition parties criticising the agency’s conclusions and reiterating demands for further scrutiny into the alleged involvement of BJP leaders in the case.