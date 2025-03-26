First batch of cyber commandos completes training at IIIT-Kottayam in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The first batch of cyber commandos, constituted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), completed the six-month training programme at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kottayam. The batch joined the passing-out ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Thirty commandos, selected from various state police forces in the country, underwent training at the IIIT to safeguard the country’s digital ecosystem. Selected through an all-India entrance exam, they have received advanced training in cyber defence strategies, ethical hacking, digital forensics, and penetration testing.

IIIT authorities said these cyber commandos are now fully prepared to tackle cyber threats at both national and global levels. “With a strong emphasis on practical learning and industry collaboration, the institute has provided trainees with globally recognised certifications in cybersecurity domains such as Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Penetration Testing Professional (CPENT) and CompTIA Security+,” they said. To validate their expertise, the commandos had to clear a final-level examination.

For real-world exposure, the trainees also participated in industry visits to various organisations, including the Kerala Police Cyber Dome and Drone Lab, gaining hands-on experience with cybersecurity operations.

The IIIT Kottayam has also provided short-term cybersecurity training to five batches of Kerala Police personnel in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Department of Kerala.

M Radhakrishnan, registrar, IIIT Kottayam, described the cybersecurity programme as a transformative mission aligned with the vision of the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. “The Cyber Commando Training Programme is set to be a continuous endeavour, producing the next generation of cyber warriors,” he said.