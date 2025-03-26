German heritage patron, koodiyattam enthusiast set to end 30-year ties with Kerala

THRISSUR : Tall, energetic, and full of warmth, he was a regular at pooram festivals in Thrissur, Arattupuzha, and Peruvanam, where he could be spotted wearing a cotton kurta and mundu, blending in with local people, and enjoying the rhythms of the melam.

Heinz J Paul, who goes by Prem Manasvi, used to own the 200-year-old ‘Naalukettu’ in Cherpu. He is a German by birth, and a Keralite by choice. Ending his 30-year association with ‘God’s Own Country’, Prem, at the age of 84, is set to return to his home country after selling his property. Prem arrived in India as a coordinator at the press office of the Osho Commune in Pune in 1993.

There, he met a Malayali, Alok, who invited him to visit Kerala. It was love at first sight. After an extended search for a suitable residence, Prem chanced upon information about Alakkattu Mana being put up for sale, and bought it. He renamed it Naalukettu.

Prem maintained the architecturally significant structure with dedication and started hosting tourists and cultural programmes on the premises.

“My years in Kerala were deeply enriching, not just in terms of work, but also personal growth. Engaging with people from diverse backgrounds broadened by perspectives on heritage, sustainability and community participation,” he told TNIE. During his time in the state, he closely associated with the Thrissur chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).

“Working with Intach provided a platform to collaborate with like-minded individuals committed to heritage conservation. Whether it was advocating for the protection of historic sites, raising awareness about traditional building techniques or exploring ways to integrate conservation with contemporary needs, I found that cultural heritage is a dynamic field requiring both sensitivity and adaptability,” Prem said.

When asked about the one thing he would miss most about Kerala, he said: “Koodiyattam performances of Ammannur Kuttan Chakyar and Ammannur Rajaneesh Chakyar at the koothambalam of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple.”

An ardent fan of the ancient Sanskrit theatre art form, Prem was a regular at Koodiyattam performances and served as its ambassador in his circles. As he plans to leave for Germany early next month, Prem has donated his collection of books to a library, hoping to see them serve a greater purpose. A group of investors based in Ottapalam bought ‘Naalukettu’ to preserve it as a heritage property.