'I need to own my blackness': Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan calls out skin colour bias in style

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan is not someone who would mince words when it comes to calling out deep-rooted colour and gender biases in society.

Her Facebook post on Wednesday, which has sparked debates, is ample evidence for her stand on the said issues.

In her post, she recounted an offhand remark made by a person who compared her tenure to that of her predecessor V Venu, who's also her husband.

"Heard an interesting comment yesterday on my stewardship as chief secretary -that it is as black as my husband's was white," she wrote.

Initially, overwhelmed by responses, she deleted the post. However, she later decided to repost it, believing the issue deserved attention.

"It was about being labelled black (with that quiet subtext of being a woman), as if that were something to be desperately ashamed of," she wrote.

Even as conversations about self-acceptance and representation are all over the place, the roots of colourism and gender bias remain stubbornly deep. We still live in a world where a woman in power can be reduced to the colour of her skin. Where a child can wish to be ‘born all white and pretty.’ Where success is still painted in shades of fair.

These biases continue, often disguised as casual remarks, sometimes as a conversation starter, phrases like “കറുത്തു പോയല്ലോ” (You’ve darkened) or “കറുത്തതാണെങ്കിലും സൗന്ദര്യം ഉണ്ട്” (She’s beautiful despite being dark).