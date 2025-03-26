One morning in 1970, two adventurous women named Machi and Poppo set out on what seemingly began as a simple boat picnic. With no rush to return, they let the gentle current guide them along the shimmering waters. Seven days later, they arrived at a beautiful island.

Choosing to make it their home, they returned and brought 42 families from their community and began a new life there. To honour these two women, the island was named Chippo after combining the latter half of each of their names.

This is not a fictional story, but indeed a real-life adventure that depicts the character of the Karen community, a group of people, who, in the early 20th century, migrated from Myanmar (Burma) to the Andaman and Nicobar islands via the Bay of Bengal, looking for work and for an escape from oppression.

Bindu Sajan came across their story quite unexpectedly when she met Pastor Saw Saytha, a member of the Karen community. Through him, she learned many interesting stories about their history, culture and survival.

Thus was born Lost in Transit — a poetic documentary which, in 2022, won the Kerala State Film Academy Award for Best Documentary.

“This journey started as an attempt to understand an interesting community. But as we went deeper into it, we realised how important their history is. It’s something very few people know about. When we interviewed them, we were surprised by the stories they shared. That excitement kept us going,” says Bindu Sajan, the documentary’s director.

“We collected research papers and books about the Karen tribe, and the research work for this documentary took almost six to eight months,” she adds.