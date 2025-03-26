Opposition wins, Kerala government agrees to lift construction curbs near dams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving in to the Opposition’s prodding in the assembly, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine on Tuesday said the government would cancel its order, issued last year, imposing restrictions on construction activities near dams in the state.

Responding to a notice for adjournment motion moved by UDF MLA Mons Joseph, Roshy said the order will be nixed as there are concerns among the public on the curbs imposed. He said discussions will be held with the legislators who represent the affected constituencies, if required.

Roshy had on various occasions informed the assembly that the order will be tweaked to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public when it comes to construction activities.

However, not content with his promise of amending the order, the UDF MLAs on Tuesday demanded the order be struck down in its entirety. Finally, Roshy agreed to cancel the fiat. The order had deemed the land falling within 20m of the reservoirs as buffer zone, where construction activities are banned. It said beyond the buffer zone, construction activities would be regulated for another 100m.