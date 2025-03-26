Private Universities bill passed in Kerala assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025. Higher Education Minister R Bindu described the bill as a new foray by the government, drafted after extensive consultations and studies.

The universities will remain under government control and the LDF government had strengthened public universities before taking up the cause of private universities. The government reserves the right to withdraw the sanction given to private universities, she said.

The minister’s remarks on the LDF’s past agitation against private universities during the UDF rule triggered a heated debate. She alleged that the UDF government, without tabling a bill in the house, tried to “auction off” higher education to private agencies.

Congress leader P C Vishnunadh asked the Speaker to remove her remark from assembly records to which the Speaker responded positively. Except for the RMP, the Opposition parties did not oppose the bill in principle.

Satheesan said the government should implement the bill only after a proper study. He also urged the government to give preference to credible agencies functioning in the state. RMP leader K K Rema asked the government to withdraw the bill.

Off-campuses

The Bill passed by the assembly followed the UGC norms on off-campus. The draft bill provided for new universities to start functioning with off-campus/multi-campuses.