This Malayali lensman's snaps are sprinkled with stardust

Where the earthly realm ends, Navaneeth Unnikrishnan’s canvas begins. This young Malayali photographer portrays the cosmos with such spellbinding detail that the heavenly bodies cease to appear like mere distant sparklers.
Hailing from the small town of Kunhipally in Thalassery, Navaneeth has carved out a space for himself in the field of astro-landscape photography. He is popular on Instagram (@navaneeth_unnikrishnan), and has been named among Forbes India’s ‘Top 100 Digital Stars’ for the past two years.
“It might have been the National Geographic magazines my dad had at home that influenced me,” says Navaneeth, who spent his early years in Muscat. “They felt like windows into different worlds.”
His interest in photography grew alongside his fascination with astronomy. He learnt the fundamentals by experimenting with his friends’ cameras, and eventually acquired an amateur one for himself.
Navaneeth recalls spending many nights gazing at the stars in his hometown. One such night, he serendipitously captured the Milky Way. And that proved to be a turning point in his life.
“I was on my home’s terrace when I noticed what looked like a faint cloud stretching across the sky, except this cloud was filled with stars. Curious to see how it would appear on camera, I set up my tripod and took a long-exposure shot,” he recalls.
“When the image appeared on the screen, I was blown away. The details were far beyond what I could see with my eyes — the Milky Way’s structure, the dust lanes, and the sheer number of stars were mesmerising.”
However, when he started out in 2013-14, astro-photography was a niche field in Kerala. There weren’t many local mentors or communities to learn from. So Navaneeth turned to online forums and YouTube tutorials. “A lot of my learning came from trial and error,” says the 32-year-old.
At first, it was about experimenting — trying to understand light, composition, and how a camera worked.
“As I spent more time shooting, especially landscapes and the night sky, I kind of loved the process. Photography became more than just a hobby; it became a way to tell stories and share my perspective with the world,” he says.
“Over time, as I started sharing my work online, opportunities started trickling in. It eventually grew into working with brands, leading workshops, and travelling to some of the most stunning locations. What started as a simple passion project eventually turned into a full-time career.”
Today, Navaneeth represents tech giant Sony, whose support, he says, has helped him grow as a photographer, with his work featured in National Geographic and BBC Earth.
Navaneeth has captured some of the most surreal landscapes and night skies, stretching from Spiti Valley to countries in the Arctic Circle, the aurora borealis, nebulae, and the sun.
“Aurora borealis is one of my favourite subjects. There’s something magical about this natural phenomenon,” he says.
“The experience is both exhilarating and humbling. Standing under a vast, dark sky as vibrant ribbons of green, purple, and pink dance across the horizon is unlike anything else. The challenge of capturing the aurora is braving the cold of the Arctic regions, waiting patiently for the perfect moment, and fine-tuning camera settings in the dark. They add to the thrill. It’s not just about the photograph; it’s about the entire experience of being present in that moment.”
Another earthly spectacle he has captured is the glowing caves in New Zealand. The photographs were featured on the popular Instagram page ‘Pubity’.
“Shooting the glow worms was quite challenging. I had to stand in knee-deep, ice-cold flowing water while setting up the camera in complete darkness,” he recalls.
“The biggest hurdle was finding the perfect spot to frame the shot, as water dripping from the cave ceiling could ruin a long exposure with just a single drop on the lens. It took patience and precision to get everything right.”
Shooting the volcanic eruption in Iceland, however, remains his most memorable experience.
“Standing so close to it, feeling the immense heat, hearing the crackling sounds of the rocks, and watching massive lava flow in motion was thrilling and, again, humbling,” he says.
“It was a reminder of nature’s raw power — unpredictable, unstoppable, and indifferent to everything around it.”
According to him, one of the biggest challenges of astrophotography in India is finding dark skies. Most of the country, he notes, is heavily light-polluted, and areas with minimal pollution are often forests, which are off-limits at night.
Understandably, his profession and love for travelling have also given him a grim picture of climate change.
“I am not a scientist, but through my journeys, I have witnessed the effects of climate change firsthand,” he says.
“In many glacier-covered regions I frequently visit, I have noticed significant changes like glaciers calving, retreating, and melting more each year,” he says.
Navaneeth recently went on a road trip around Norway and Sweden, chasing the northern lights with his friends, followed by a photography workshop in Iceland. His future aspirations in photography are to travel and explore incredible landscapes he hasn’t yet experienced.
“There’s so much beauty in the world waiting to be discovered, and I want to continue capturing and sharing those moments with others,” says Navneeth, adding that he has occasionally dabbled in macro, wildlife, and portrait photography as well.
Navaneeth's advice to rookies is to trust the process. “Photography, like any artform, requires patience and dedication. There are no shortcuts,” he says.
“Keep practising, learning, and refining your skills. Embrace the grind, stay curious, and don’t shy away from experimenting. Over time, your unique perspective and style will emerge, and that’s what makes photography so rewarding.”