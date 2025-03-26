This Malayali lensman's snaps are sprinkled with stardust

Where the earthly realm ends, Navaneeth Unnikrishnan’s canvas begins. This young Malayali photographer portrays the cosmos with such spellbinding detail that the heavenly bodies cease to appear like mere distant sparklers.

Hailing from the small town of Kunhipally in Thalassery, Navaneeth has carved out a space for himself in the field of astro-landscape photography. He is popular on Instagram (@navaneeth_unnikrishnan), and has been named among Forbes India’s ‘Top 100 Digital Stars’ for the past two years.

“It might have been the National Geographic magazines my dad had at home that influenced me,” says Navaneeth, who spent his early years in Muscat. “They felt like windows into different worlds.”

His interest in photography grew alongside his fascination with astronomy. He learnt the fundamentals by experimenting with his friends’ cameras, and eventually acquired an amateur one for himself.

Navaneeth recalls spending many nights gazing at the stars in his hometown. One such night, he serendipitously captured the Milky Way. And that proved to be a turning point in his life.

“I was on my home’s terrace when I noticed what looked like a faint cloud stretching across the sky, except this cloud was filled with stars. Curious to see how it would appear on camera, I set up my tripod and took a long-exposure shot,” he recalls.

“When the image appeared on the screen, I was blown away. The details were far beyond what I could see with my eyes — the Milky Way’s structure, the dust lanes, and the sheer number of stars were mesmerising.”

However, when he started out in 2013-14, astro-photography was a niche field in Kerala. There weren’t many local mentors or communities to learn from. So Navaneeth turned to online forums and YouTube tutorials. “A lot of my learning came from trial and error,” says the 32-year-old.