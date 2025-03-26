What’s this big buzz over Adolescence?

For the uninitiated, the manosphere is a digital network of forums and communities that promote misogynistic and anti-feminist ideologies. “One of the concerning aspects of online toxicity, particularly digital misogyny, is its tendency to push young minds toward seeking and proving dominance,” says clinical psychologist Shrikari S Rao. “Children today start consuming digital content as early as 1.5 years old, and by ages 3 to 4, they begin forming gender roles. By 6 or 7, these attitudes become more defined, shaping their social interactions.”

The show’s scope, however, is not limited to toxic masculinity. Adolescence has also spurred discussions about the growing divide between parents and children. Many young parents have been jolted into introspection.

Kavya Baburaj, a mother of a 9-year-old and founder of Social PR, calls the series a wake-up call. “While we are generally aware of the dangers around us, seeing the drastic consequences laid out so vividly in the show was scary,” she says.

The series highlights how vital parental monitoring is crucial, Kavya adds. “I ensure my son uses gadgets only when I am present,” she says. “But it’s not just about gadgets or digital content — children also face immense pressure in schools. I spend an hour every night chatting with my son, to understand what he might be going through.”

Ganesh Prasad, father of a teenage girl, echoes similar views. “A four-episode series has left many parents with a knot in the stomach. That’s worth pondering over. Adolescence will certainly make parents wonder if they are doing enough,” he says.

“How much time do we need to give our children to ensure they grow up to be a good human? That’s the question. It’s important to give them their space, yet be beside them as an unseen angel.”

Vinu V S, father of a 14-year-old, says he has been monitoring his son’s online activities. “If we come across anything unsuitable, we have open conversations and help him understand what’s right and wrong,” he says.

“The language children use these days to communicate and the way they show off coolness was completely foreign to me. I also discovered that their chatting is not limited to WhatsApp; there are platforms like Discord, where they can interact with people from across the world.”