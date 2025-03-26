What’s this big buzz over Adolescence?

Thrillers and murder mysteries often blitz to the top of popularity charts. And as the audience’s fascination with true crime grows, fictional media, with gritty themes like suburban gothic, enjoys considerable success.
Adolescence, a four-part limited series that’s been trending on Netflix, however, is not your typical crime drama. The show, set in England, goes beyond the crime itself to deliver a searing critique of modern hypermasculinity.
The series begins with the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is revealed to have stabbed a girl from his school to death. While the makers, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, state the show’s inspiration stemmed from the rise of knife crime in the UK, Adolescence goes further, addressing wider issues such as cyberbullying and the toxic impact of social media.
At its core, the series critiques the digital landscape shaping youth today. It highlights how platforms, particularly ‘manosphere’ groups, distort vulnerable young men’s perceptions, amplifying toxic ideas and contributing to societal pressures.
For the uninitiated, the manosphere is a digital network of forums and communities that promote misogynistic and anti-feminist ideologies. “One of the concerning aspects of online toxicity, particularly digital misogyny, is its tendency to push young minds toward seeking and proving dominance,” says clinical psychologist Shrikari S Rao. “Children today start consuming digital content as early as 1.5 years old, and by ages 3 to 4, they begin forming gender roles. By 6 or 7, these attitudes become more defined, shaping their social interactions.”
The show’s scope, however, is not limited to toxic masculinity. Adolescence has also spurred discussions about the growing divide between parents and children. Many young parents have been jolted into introspection.
Kavya Baburaj, a mother of a 9-year-old and founder of Social PR, calls the series a wake-up call. “While we are generally aware of the dangers around us, seeing the drastic consequences laid out so vividly in the show was scary,” she says.
The series highlights how vital parental monitoring is crucial, Kavya adds. “I ensure my son uses gadgets only when I am present,” she says. “But it’s not just about gadgets or digital content — children also face immense pressure in schools. I spend an hour every night chatting with my son, to understand what he might be going through.”
Ganesh Prasad, father of a teenage girl, echoes similar views. “A four-episode series has left many parents with a knot in the stomach. That’s worth pondering over. Adolescence will certainly make parents wonder if they are doing enough,” he says.
“How much time do we need to give our children to ensure they grow up to be a good human? That’s the question. It’s important to give them their space, yet be beside them as an unseen angel.”
Vinu V S, father of a 14-year-old, says he has been monitoring his son’s online activities. “If we come across anything unsuitable, we have open conversations and help him understand what’s right and wrong,” he says.
“The language children use these days to communicate and the way they show off coolness was completely foreign to me. I also discovered that their chatting is not limited to WhatsApp; there are platforms like Discord, where they can interact with people from across the world.”
Psychiatrist Dr Arun B Nair believes authoritative parenting, which balances freedom with responsibility, affection with discipline, is most effective. “One major problem these days is that many parents aren’t as exposed as their children to the digital world,” he says.
He also notes that children who lack social connections and immerse themselves in digital spaces are more likely to mimic what they see. “Such children often display lower empathy and social intelligence,” Dr Arun says.
“With inattentive parents, introverted children, those with learning disabilities, or those struggling with hyperactivity or social anxiety may turn to the digital world. The may find a sense of comfort, but it’s illusory and can be dangerous.”